Crumbl Cookies coming to Delafield

DELAFIELD — Cookie lovers will have a new treat to sink their teeth into when Crumbl Cookies opens in Delafield on Thursday.
Crumbl Cookies will be located at 2926 Golf Road and as a franchise model bakery will offer a weekly rotating selection of gourmet cookies. In all, Crumbl Cookies has more than 120 specialty cookie flavors in addition to staple flavors: chilled sugar and award-winning milk chocolate chip.
All of the cookies are made fresh daily in an open-concept kitchen so that customers can see and experience the entire cookie-making process from start to finish.
Crumbl Cookies will offer in-store, curbside pickup, delivery, and nationwide shipping.
The Delafield franchise owners are Wes and Brandon Henrie. They also own other Crumbl stores in the Milwaukee area, including the Sun Prairie and Madison locations.
“We are so excited to bring Crumbl to the Delafield community and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do,” said Jason McGowan, Crumbl co-founder and CEO. “We love the traditional flavors, but also like to surprise our customers with new and fun concepts. My personal favorite is the raspberry cheesecake cookie.”
The grand opening menu for the Delafield location will contain six of the rotating flavors. “We are thrilled to be opening two Crumbl Cookies locations in Delafield and Oak Creek. I promise our rotating menu, focus on quality ingredients and enthusiastic crew members will have you coming back week after week,” said Wes Henrie, Delafield and Oak Creek franchise owner. “No matter how big or small the order, we have a cookie every member of your family will love.”