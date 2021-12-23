GRAFTON — A new location of the cookie chain Crumbl opened last week in Grafton, at 1258 N. Port Washington Road in the former Gamestop location.
There are now seven outlets in Wisconsin: Appleton, Delafield, Madison, Oak Creek, Pleasant Prairie, Sun Prairie, and the newest location, Grafton.
The chain’s business plan is to regularly feature milk chocolate chip cookies and chilled pink sugar cookies, along with four specialty cookies each week. In all, the Crumbl menu includes more than 120 cookies featured on a rotating basis. The featured cookies on ribbon cutting day included Orange Roll, Double Trouble, Turtle and Churro.
The store employs 60 bakers, according to manager Rachel Moxon.