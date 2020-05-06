WAUKESHA — Wine enthusiasts, wine newcomers and wine connoisseurs in the area can come together and participate in a virtual wine tasting from home during the coronavirus.
Crush Wine Bar, a business located in both Waukesha and Muskego, plans on offering Zoom wine tastings during the pandemic.
Individuals who sign up to participate will pick up the samples from Crush Wine Bar.
They will gather on Zoom to taste, discuss and reveal the wines.
Owner Judy Rosynek said the event is a great way for her to connect with customers during the pandemic.
“The samples will be numbered and then they’ll have a worksheet,” she said. “We’ll go through the worksheet, they’ll taste the wine, and then we’ll reveal. It’s kind of a fun way to do a tasting, where you can taste some different varietals and kind of test your knowledge.”
Rosynek said to participate, customers pay $20, which covers the cost of samples and the packaging, and they also get credit if they purchase wines at the event.
The tastings will be held once a week for the next couple of weeks.
“We plan to bring in some wine makers, which, because they are also at home right now, they have the time to do this,” Rosynek said. “We’ve got some wine makers in California and the Columbia Valley who are willing to join us and lead us through tasting their wines too.”
Rosynek said there are some advantages to tasting from home, like participants may feel more comfortable.
“We’re starting with the white wines so that it gives people a couple of days to pick up the wine and they can store it in the fridge,” she said.
Crush Wine Bar is also offering retail shopping with limited hours. The Muskego location, W168-S7392 Parkland Drive, is open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The Waukesha location, 378 West Main Street, is open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Those interested in participating can reserve a spot on their Facebook page by visiting https://bit.ly/3bXdear.
Rosynek said wine tasting is a fun and interesting thing to do.
“While they are home, we have heard that wine drinking in particular has become even more popular,” Rosynek said. “I know that people are enjoying a lot more home-cooked meals. Wine can certainly be a part of that, as well as anything else you can enjoy while you’re at home.”