CryoFit to open in Delafield this week

DELAFIELD — CryoFit of Milwaukee will open its second location this week in Delafield, which will offer wellness treatments, including a cryotherapy chamber.
Cryotherapy, which has been described as “cold therapy” for a person’s skin and body, is used to to reduce inflammation.
According to a news release from CryoFit, the anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties of cryotherapy can reduce the effects of muscular joint disorders such as fibromyalgia, rheumatoid and osteoarthritis. The release says that cryotherapy is used as a form of treatment in professional sports.
In addition to cryotherapy, the business will offer the following services:
■ Full spectrum infrared saunas to promote the natural elimination of toxins through sweating and to help to balance a body’s level of cortisol through relaxation.
■ IV drip and hydration therapy to infuse essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids directly into the bloodstream.
■ Injectable vitamins that are intramuscular injections that deliver vitamins and amino acids to the muscle tissue in order to promote efficient absorption of vital nutrients.
■ Compression boot therapy to enhance blood flow and speeds up recovery.
CryoFit of Delafield will be managed by Relany LLC which is owned and operated by Melany Remitz RN, BSN.
“As an amateur athlete and RN in the local community, I tried the treatment and saw a real need for this therapy in the Lake Country area for all types of people,” Remitz said. “My passions include healing and alternative therapies, and my model will include health teachings, holistic nursing and other ways to help people.”
The grand opening for CryoFit of Delafield, 2566 Sun Valley Drive, is set for Saturday. The other location is in New Berlin.
To learn more, go to MyCryoFit.com.