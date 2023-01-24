FILE - Text, in yellow, announcing cryptocurrency lender BlockFi's bankruptcy filing, appears on the company's website on a smartphone, Nov. 28, 2022, in New York. Over the past few years, a number of companies have attempted to act as the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank, promising lucrative returns to customers who deposited their bitcoin or other digital assets. In a span of less than 12 months, nearly all of the biggest of those companies have failed spectacularly. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)