Culaccino in West Bend to close March 27

WEST BEND — The owner of Culaccino Bar + Italian Kitchen, 110 Wisconsin St., announced the business will close at the end of the month. The restaurant’s final day of operation is March 27.
Owner Travis Dowden said bonus cards and gift cards will be accepted until the end of the month. They will also be valid at Bibinger’s, 3747 Cedar Creek Road, Slinger. The restaurant is also owned by Dowden.
While Culaccino is closing, Bibinger’s will remain in business.
“You can expect some great things coming from us in the future as we prepare to say goodbye to Culaccino, giving us plenty of time to focus solely on making Bibinger’s the best it can be,” the business said in a statement.
“We want to thank you for being so incredibly supportive not only during the crazy COVID times with our curbside pickup, but during the time that Culaccino has been open for business as well,” the statement continued. The restaurant has been offering curbside pickup services with online ordering and recommending reservations to help protect customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have truly enjoyed bringing a taste of Italian to downtown West Bend & have loved our time at this location! We look forward to seeing you over at Bibinger’s!”
Those with questions regarding the restaurant’s closing can contact Culaccino at 262-429-2160 or reservations@culaccinoitalian.com The original building Culaccino Bar + Italian Kitchen is located at was built in 1906 at Silverbrook Drive and West Washington Street. The building was relocated to its current site in 2009 to avoid demolition, and expanded. Before Culaccino, the site was home to The Binkery, a bar and eatery that marked the first time the building was open to the public.
Culaccino Italian Bar + Kitchen opened in October 2018. The modern Italian restaurant is known for its made-from-scratch pastas and sauces, wood-fired pizzas, classic Italian dishes and wine and cocktails.