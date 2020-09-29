Culver's Veggie Burger

Culver’s has added the Harvest Veggie Burger to its menu, which is made of grains, vegetables and cheese.

 Submitted photo

PRAIRIE DU SAC — As more burger joints offer a meat alternative hamburger on its menu, Culver’s has followed suit. According to the announcement, Culver’s Harvest Veggie Burger, which has been in development since 2016, has a signature blend of dairy and vegetables.

“We wanted to ensure that guests seeking a plant-forward option could enjoy a signature, only-at-Culver’s experience,” said Quinn Adkins, director of menu development for Culver’s. “The Harvest Veggie Burger is a perfect representation of what Culver’s stands for, and we’re confident we’ve landed on  the ideal combination of ingredients that our guests will love.”

The burger blend is made of wholesome grains and veggies including roasted corn, portabella mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, spinach and chickpeas. The sandwich is customizable for order based on each guest’s preferred toppings, with recommended toppings including lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and Culver’s signature mayo. The patty is served on a lightly buttered and toasted Kaiser bun.

Culver’s developed is best known for its butter burgers and frozen custard, as well as other Wisconsin favorites like deep fried cheese curds. The new Harvest Veggie Burger also contains dairy from Wisconsin cheeses.

The Harvest Veggie Burger is now available at Culver’s restaurants nationwide.

