PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. —After months of anticipation, the Culver’s CurderBurger took the nation by storm on National Cheese Curd Day (Oct. 15). Cheese-loving guests flocked to Culver’s locations nationwide to get their hands on the burger, fueling single-day sales records at 20% of restaurants.
Originally an April Fools’ joke on Culver’s social media channels, the CurderBurger was met with pleas for the restaurant chain to make the burger a real menu item. So the Culver’s team developed the CurderBurger in a span of three months.
“We knew this was going to be a fun moment for us to give our guests something they truly wanted, but we were still blown away by the overwhelming response,” said Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development. “It’s exciting to see the passion guests showed on National Cheese Curd Day, and it inspires us to continue creating the menu items they crave.”
Wisconsin Culver’s locations were selling Curder- Burgers between 10 a.m. and noon at a pace over three times that of burger sales on an average day.
“We’re thrilled to see guests rally behind the CurderBurger and turn out in record numbers to restaurants around the country,” said Culver’s Vice President of Marketing Julie Fussner. “We continue to see that no matter how high we set our expectations, our dedicated guests always find a way to exceed them.”