HARTFORD — Officials representing the local Culver’s franchise already have their eyes set on a new location to replace the one destroyed in a fire on Sept. 11.
Director of Community Development/City Planner Justin Drew confirmed Tuesday that the city has received an application for a variance from a building group that represents the local Culver’s franchise.
Drew said the variance request is for 1285 E. Sumner St. and the request will be heard by the Zoning Board of Appeals during a Nov. 2 meeting.
The new Culver’s would go into the old Ponderosa Steakhouse location. Ponderosa closed this past June, with staff saying the pandemic was just “too much for [the restaurant] to overcome.”
According to a listing on Coldwell Banker Realty’s website, the building was sold for $950,000.
It had been listed for sale at $1.1 million for several months before being sold.
The old Culver’s location is at 1570 E. Sumner St. and the cause of the fire, which led to the building being called a complete loss, is still actively under investigation.
Hartford Fire Chief Paul Stephans previously said that investigating a fire in such instances is very complex. Hartford Fire & Rescue has to secure the building, ensuring it is completely safe for people to enter and work in. Only then can work begin to move things around, check appliances and investigate various potential causes.
Two weeks ago, crews were on site at the destroyed Culver’s location, removing items from the rubble as part of the ongoing investigation.
A message left with the Culver’s media team seeking more information about the new location was not responded to by Daily News deadline Tuesday.