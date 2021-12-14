Curbside convenience at your favorite Washington County restaurant

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Busy day, not enough time in the day — sometimes there’s no need to dress for dinner at your favorite restaurant.
Many businesses offer take-out. But local restaurants offer a happy alternative, curbside pickup. That’s right, go online (if that option is available) or call ahead to your favorite restaurant and ask for this option. Drive to the restaurant, find a parking space close to the door, let the restaurant know you’re there, and a server will bring your order right to your car.
Not all area restaurants offer this perk, and most take cash, check or credit card payment, so double-check when placing your order.
According to the National Restaurant Association, the industry overall is recovering from the pandemic and the move to mobile meals is a key driver in that recovery.
In 2019, restaurants and taverns combined for $864.3 million in sales, the NRA said in its 2021 midyear update in August. That figure dropped to $649 billion in 2020 as the pandemic took hold, but rebounded to a projected $789 billion.
Access added by technology, like apps on phones, added to the convenience and sense of security of grabbing food to go, which means more people are getting dinner on the drive. Although takeout or delivery was often the only option for restaurants during the pandemic, customers are now going that route more than ever while on-premises dining has improved but is still a less-preferred option, the restaurant group said.
Take-out dining is now more prevalent than dining in, the restaurant association reported. Before the pandemic, 58 percent of people reported getting take-out or delivery for dinner in the previous week, with 37 percent getting lunch to go, and 28 percent doing the same for breakfast. That compared to 60 percent dining in for dinner, 39 percent for lunch, and 26 percent for breakfast. In August, 60 percent reported getting dinner via takeout or delivery in the prior week, while 48 percent ate in a restaurant. And 43 percent had lunch to go while 28 percent ate in an establishment, while 31 percent took breakfast on the run versus 19 percent in-store.
Even more are enjoying the added convenience of picking up their to-go orders in their cars as opposed to having to find a parking space and go into the establishment.
Restaurants offering curbside pickup
Bibinger’s, 3747 Cedar Creek Road, Slinger, (262-247-0703/ www.bibingers.com) is open 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and closed Saturdays and Sundays.
Bibinger’s is a gastropub serving scratch cooking and hand-crafted drinks. Operations Director Greg Cardarelle says burgers, salads, chicken and especially fish frys on Friday are among patrons’ favorites.
Dooley’s Bar and Grille, 315 Main St., West Bend (262-353-9282/dolleysonmain.com), is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
According to General Manager Nathan Bzisny, favorite take-outs include WB Suns Burgers and chicken avocado wraps. He says curbside pickup has picked up and expects to see more with the coming snow and sleet.
Patrons should park as close to the door as possible, call and say “Hey, I’m outside” and the servers will find them. Cash, personal checks and cash are accepted.
La Cabana Mexican Grill, 1102 E. Paradise Drive, West Bend (262-429-1395/https://lacabanameicangrill.com/orderonline), is open Sunday and Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.
While the restaurant doesn’t take online orders, General Manager Tony Orconez says diners can order by phone off the extensive online menu. Favorites include fajitas with rice and beans, tacos and beans. Entrees come with a choice of meat. The restaurant also offers a la carte trays for up to 45 people. The restaurant accepts credit cards.
MJ Stevens, 5620 Aurora Road, Hartford, (262-6446037/mj-stevens.com) is open Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner menu is available beginning at 4 p.m.
Sandy, the manager, says most of their customers already know what they want before they order, and mostly it’s the Friday night fish fry. There’s no online ordering, and the restaurant takes credit card info over the phone when the order is placed.
Riverside Brewery and Restaurant, 255 S. Main St., West Bend (262-334-2739/riversidebrewerywb@gmail.com) is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sundays. Based on volume, the restaurant may close earlier.
General Manager Teri Benz expects an uptick in pick-up orders with the weather getting colder. She says fish frys are especially popular on Friday evenings, but anything can be ordered off the menu on the web. Other favorites are football and party foods. Orders can be called in. There is reserved parking in front of the restaurant on Friday evenings; other times diners should get as close as possible to the restaurant and servers will find them.
Skinny Vic’s, 804 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend ( 262- 353- 9238/www.skinnyvics.com) is open for breakfast and lunch, then late on Friday nights for fish frys. Owner Vicki Lehnerz reports that a variety of Benedicts and the restaurant’s specialty grilled cheese are among diners’ favorites. Order online or with a phone call. Business is increasing with the approach of the holidays.