WEST BEND — Despite the many challenges presented throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, local bars and restaurants have adjusted to maintain the health and happiness of their clientele and staff. As more vaccines are distributed and the weather warms up, owners of these businesses are fairly optimistic about the future.
“What I’m hearing now is everyone is hopeful at this point,” said West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Craig Farrell. “With the vaccinations going as well as they are, particularly in Washington County, we’ve been blessed, and certainly a good part of the senior population has been vaccinated at this point.”
About 23.3 percent of Washington County residents been vaccinated, according to the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department COVID-19 dashboard as of Wednesday afternoon, and 71.3 percent of those ages 65 and older are vaccinated.
After becoming vaccinated, some customers have returned to indoor dining.
“I would say we probably noticed a small uptick in customers and we are hearing from a few more people that they have their shots now, so they’re coming out,” said David Casper, owner of The Oaken Hogg, 111 North Main St.
He stated they have seen a good customer base since opening in September, a time when there was still a lot of uncertainty and some people felt reluctant to go out.
“What we’re seeing is a return of what would be normal seasonal trends, even though there’s less people,” said Casper.
Heather Ford, owner of The Braising Pan, 1100 North Main St., stated that she has run into several customers who returned to dining inside because they now feel more comfortable after getting vaccinated. When events were canceled, people also turned to local dining establishments for something to do. The Braising Pan was also featured in Washington County’s #TimetoDine series of videos, featuring Jodie Schoemann, to garner support for local restaurants. Ford stated they also saw a small increase in customers on #EatLocalDay on March 19, when residents were encouraged to get carry out or dine in at local businesses.
Ford said that she is excited for the warmer weather and to open up the patio once again.
“I know that myself and a lot of other restaurants are optimistic,” said Ford. “But we are short-staffed.”
In the wake of the pandemic, bars and restaurants laid off staff, who may have gotten jobs in other industries or are caring for children learning virtually. Bars and restaurants are struggling to find enough employees to fully staff shifts. As more people return to in-person dining, wait times may be extended at establishments where staff are stretched thin.
“Unfortunately, with the layoffs that have taken place throughout the past year, a lot of folks that have been servers and cooks have had to find other employment and might not be readily available to come back,” said Farrell.
Some restaurants are sharing staff members between businesses, but many are hoping to hire additional help.
“We have had some challenges with staffing and in talking with other businesses, it’s been a challenge,” said Casper. However, he added it could be attributed to being a new business.
Prior to COVID-19, both local and chain restaurants offered curbside pickup or carryout, but the options for customers were not as robust as they are now. When restaurants closed their doors for indoor dining, many businesses pivoted to takeout and curbside pickup, a measure that is likely to stick around after the pandemic.
“Carryout has continued to be a very popular for customers. I don’t foresee that ever going away because people got so accustomed to it,” said Ford.
“Folks who adapted have survived and there’s a valuable lesson there because no one had a pandemic in their business plan. This is not something that anybody could have foreseen,” said Farrell.
He added it is a “testament to the creativity of local businesses” that owners have found a way for their businesses to survive.
On March 17, County Executive Josh Schoemann announced the county would return to normal, ending government restrictions and recommendations related to COVID-19. WOPHD continues providing guidance to businesses seeking it, but the decision is left to the individual organization.
“They (businesses) have to make those decisions in terms of protecting both clients and employees,” said Farrell. After the announcement, some bars and restaurants have continued guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing, while others loosened the rules.
As businesses look forward to the future, serving their customers and community remains at the forefront.
“One of the lines I keep saying like the rest of West Bend is ‘We’re open for business,’” said Casper. “We’re here to fill the entertainment needs as many of the other businesses are for Washington County, and we are really happy with the support we’ve gotten for the community to this point by providing them with a great experience when they come here. We’ve tried to deliver exactly what it is our customers are looking for in these weird times.”