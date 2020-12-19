WAUKESHA — As Christmas quickly approaches next week, some customers stopped in downtown Waukesha on Friday afternoon to get gifts for those they care for.
Whether it’s chocolate or other treats at Allo! Chocolat, silly pranks at the Joke Shop, fair trade products at Plowshare Fair Trade Marketplace or a favorite record at Starship Records and Collectables, gift options are everywhere at local downtown businesses.
On Friday, business owners and workers said some gift ideas are hot this year – such as record players and hot chocolate “bombs” — as they work to keep up with the demand.