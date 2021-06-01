CustomEyes by Kerry owner looking to expand business

WEST BEND — A downtown business will seek a approval to move into a new space and a sizable LED electronic messaging center will all be considered by the city’s Plan Commission tonight.
CustomEyes by Kerry owner Kerry Miller is applying for a conditional use permit to move into a new, larger location at 110 S. 5th Ave.
CustomEyes by Kerry is currently located at 111 N. Main St., Suite 102.
The business is growing from 125 square feet to 525 square feet in studio space.
According to Plan Commission documents, the second location will offer microblading for permanent makeup, paramedical tattoos and more.
While Miller is expected to be the only person offering paramedical tattoos at the second location at this time, she is also expecting to add on one or two more tattoo artists within three years.
Approximately 20 customers a month are anticipated and Miller is expecting that number to grow to 80 clients a month within three years, as she will be expanding the type of paramedical tattoo offerings.
Right now, hours of operation are proposed to be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Miller attended the Eric of Norway Beauty School and was a cosmetologist. She spent a few years as a beauty consultant and 12 years as a makeup artist but took a break from the aesthetic world until her children were grown.
Returning to what she knows and enjoys, Miller chose permanent makeup as her creative outlet.
She attended the Chicago Academy of Permanent Makeup to learn the techniques used and collected an array of licenses.
Electronic message center
Also up for approval is a site plan for an oversized LED electronic message center to be placed near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and East Washington Street.
Wisconsin Community Signs has submitted a request to place the large electronic message center. The requested sign would be 652 square feet, according to Plan Commission documents.
“Planning Staff has reviewed the request and found no justification for the sign exceptions for the overall oversized sign size for the off-premise sign. There are no constraints for visibility or adverse grades,” according to a memo from Business and Development Planner James Reinke. “Staff is also not in favor of an exception for the oversized electronic message center or for the Urban Design exception for the overall sign height. Staff feels that there are no exceptional circumstances or site constraints to justify the need for a 652.5 sq. ft. sign with a 200 sq. ft. electronic message center and a sign height exceeding 22’.”
Bob Jewell, owner/operator of Wisconsin Community Signs, explained in a letter to the Plan Commission that he hopes the sign would be of benefit to charities, nonprofits and local businesses. He said by permitting the message center, Wisconsin Community Signs will create a new revenue stream as well as provide a percentage of advertising space for the county and city to promote events.
The Plan Commission meets tonight at 6 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers, 1115 S. Main St. To livestream meetings, visit https://westbend. vod.castus.tv/vod/?nav=live.