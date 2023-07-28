You can’t control the markets, but you can control the fee you pay to invest in them.
Here are some ways to cut the cost of investing.
Skip sales charges and transaction fees when you buy or sell mutual funds. Schwab’s One Source network offers 4,433 distinct mutual funds with no commission, sales charges, or transaction or redemption fees. Last year, E*Trade eliminated mutual fund trading fees as part of an effort to enhance its wealth-management offering, and it now rivals Schwab with more than 4,300 no-cost funds available.
Get the best price on your stock and ETF trades. Most brokerages let you buy and sell shares in stocks and exchange-traded funds commission-free, but a lot of jockeying goes into getting you the best possible execution price. The savings generated by this price improvement — when your trade is executed at better prices than the best quoted market price — can add up. Brokerage firms track price improvement meticulously and report it on their websites. According to the latest numbers, among the better-known online brokers, Merrill Edge posted the biggest savings on trades of large-company stocks — an average of $16.40 per order of 1,000 shares. Fidelity, with $15.50 in average savings per order of 1,000 shares, and Schwab, at $14.32, were not far behind.
Build a diversified portfolio with zero-fee index funds. Start with a 45% allocation to Fidelity Zero Total Market Index (symbol FZROX), which holds 2,791 stocks in small, midsize and large U.S. companies. To round out your stock portfolio, fold in a 15% allocation to foreign markets with Fidelity Zero International Index (FZILX). The fund holds just under 2,400 stocks in mostly large and midsize companies in foreign countries. Japan, the U.K., Canada, France and China are its top country exposures and make up 48% of the portfolio.
On the bond side, invest 40% of your assets in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG). The exchange-traded fund tracks the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index, the high-quality bond benchmark.
In 2022, a portfolio invested 45% in Fidelity Zero Total Market Index, 15% in Fidelity Zero International Index and 40% in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF would have lost 16.3%, but through April in 2023, that portfolio has gained 5.5%.
(Nellie S. Huang is senior associate editor at Kiplinger’s Personal Finance magazine. For more on this and similar money topics, visit Kiplinger.com.)