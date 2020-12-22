THIENSVILLE — Fans of the new Daily Taco in Thiensville will now get to pick up their food at the drive-through window on the east side of the building at 105 W. Freistadt Road.
The Thiensville Plan Commission last week approved a request by restaurant owner Jesse Daily to use the window for pickup of orders placed online. Specifically, customers call in an order, prepay and then are assigned a specific time to pick up their order. Daily said that orders are queued to be picked up every four minutes.
Daily and his wife Barkha also own the cheel in Thiensville. He told plan commissioners that Daily Taco is their only source of revenue since the fire and smoke destroyed their Himalayan restaurant at the corner of Cedarburg Road and Buntrock Avenue in early November.
Food at Daily Taco, which opened last month, can only be picked up at the window. There is no inside dining at this time.
Thiensville Public Works Director Andy LaFond read letters from three residents or nearby businesses concerned about the easement that abuts the drive-thru window. But LaFond said those are two separate issues.
He said that a conversation on the topic with the village attorney found that the easement is actually on Mila’s European Bakery property. The attorney said the two — the easement and the drive-thru lane — are not tied together.
Commissioners also heard from bakery owner Mila Kofman, who said she didn’t see a problem with Daily’s request and that there is plenty of room in the parking lot for delivery trucks to drive through or stop.