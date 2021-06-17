OCONOMOWOC — Earlier this week, John Koepke of Koepke Farms was working in his barn, swinging a hammer at a piece of steel and welding another piece to it — putting his Ivy League education to work as he’d say — in an effort to get parts fabricated to help a repairman get his irrigation system working again during the current dry spell.
For Koepke and other dairy farmers, it’s all in a day’s work to make sure things go smoothly on the farm.
Wisconsin’s culture of dairy farming is rich and illustrious and much of the states’s identity stems from the industry. And with June being National Dairy Month it’s time for local farmers — and residents who rely on them — to reflect on what dairy farming looks like in 2021 and how it has changed over the last few decades.
Locally in the Oconomowoc area there are two multi-generational farms that have been around long enough to provide insight: Koepke Farms in the Town of Oconomowoc, run by John and Kim Koepke; and ElmHedge, Inc. Farm in the Town of Ixonia, run by Perry Goetsch and his brother Kris.
For most farmers, there is pride in being a dairy farmer. That trend rings true with Perry Goetsch, as well.
“I like what I do,” he said. “This is my home farm. This is where I grew up … Looking back it was instilled in me as a kid. This isn’t where I planned to be when I was 65 years old, but I’m glad I did.”
Goetsch, who is a towering man in his mid-60s, got his his degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in soil and crop science.
“I thought I was going to get some job in genetics or something, working with seed corn or whatever,” he said. “I’m glad I came back and farm with my brother.”
Leaving the area and coming back to the family farm isn’t unique to Goetsch either. Koepke went to Cornell University and got a degree in animal science from its College of Agriculture.
Koepke came back from college in 1995 and has been working and subsequently running the fifthgeneration family farm ever since as well as La Belle Cheese, which the farm started in 2010.
State of farming, how it has changed
Family farms like Koepke’s and Goetsch’s are becoming less and less prevalent however. The dairy farming industry is undergoing change — farms are being consolidated.
In 2017, there was 9,304 dairy herds in Wisconsin. As of May 2021, there are 6,804. But the number of cows in Wisconsin has remained the same, with there being 1.26 million milk cows in 2019 and 1.27 million milk cows as of May 2021.
Koepke said he thinks part of that comes from people retiring and not having anyone to take over operations so it is absorbed by another farm.
Goetsch said it does make him feel some emotions when he sees family farms being bought and become a part of bigger farms.
“It’s not ma, pa and the kids working out in the barn anymore,” Goetsch said. “It’s a little different.”
But between natural progress in the industry and technological changes, Goetsch said the core of farming hasn’t changed all that much.
“The basics are still the same. You get up and milk the cows and try to do the best you can with what you’re given,” he said. “Whether you have 1,600 cows or 85 to 90 cows like we do, you treat animals the same and do the same things to them because you’re always striving to do the best.
“That’s one thing about farming, every day you try to do the best we can, celebrate the victories and learn from mistakes.”
He said the biggest changes in the industry over the last nearly half century have come from updated rules and regulations farms have to follow.
“Things like spreading of manure and producing a good product,” Goetsch said. “Not that we did not strive to do everything right 45 years ago. I think we are more aware of it today.”
In recent years, dairy farmers have had a tough go of it due to the natural volatility of the industry. In 2014 and 2015 there were record highs for dairy prices, Koepke said, but a trade war and a pandemic would bring prices down dramatically.
“Agriculture has stressed building more markets and some of that’s here in America, like specialty brands like La Belle,” Koepke said. “Some of that is also just exporting to other countries. So when the trade war began, our two biggest export customers for dairy were China and Mexico. We kind of got in fights with both of them at the same time. It was not good.”
The pandemic gave Koepke a first for his career when his milk cooperative asked him to dump milk. “That got pretty scary, but in the end it turned out being all right,” he said. “Despite us not knowing what the market was going to be like, we made more cheese. We started a new cheese that hopefully we’ll get out in a couple of grocery stores here soon called ‘Taking a chance cheddar.’” The culmination of all the events had Koepke waking up in the morning and questioning his purpose with the farm and if it was all worth it, he said.
“There were days I got up and thought to myself, maybe I could have made it into law school or something like that, you know? I got a degree. I could probably find something else to do,” Koepke said.
“But the reality of it is when you look back at what my parents and grandparents and great-grandparents went through, there’s been plenty of droughts and floods in periods of low prices and wars and recessions and this, that, and the other thing all along. It’s part of the game. I like getting out of bed and coming down here, I like coming to work with the people that I work with here every day.”
Ultimately, farmers can do all they want to try and mitigate risks they may be able to predict such as volatile markets and political events impacting prices, but they cannot predict Mother Nature.
“We can minimize our risks with insurance tools, paying attention to details as far as purchasing things, but we’re at the mercy of the weather,” Goetsch said.
Looking into the crystal ball
Koepke said he doesn’t see the trend of farms being consolidated slowing down anytime soon, but does think there is room to learn from other industries on how to adapt.
“For the longest time the beer industry was like Miller and Budweiser kind of duking it out,” he said. 'But now while you still have that, you still have more and more small names coming up. And I would hope that we follow some of those leads in agriculture.”
Goetsch echoed Koepke’s sentiments by talking about how he thinks the future of dairy farming will include listening to the consumer a lot more than what was done in the past.
“(We’re going to) produce what they want and not necessarily what farmers want to sell,” Goetsch said. “That, again, is the world we live in. If you can’t sell it and make a profit, it’s no use making it.”
But listening to the consumer might be a way to save some of those smaller family farms, Goetsch said.
“In that instance there might be small niches, for smaller farms to still hang on,” he said. “It’s going to be tough.”
Koepke said area people can help support their local farmers simply by getting to know them and shop locally.
“Farmers typically buy most of their resources pretty locally, it helps keep dollars circulating in the community when people have interest in local food,” Koepke said. “We farmers help paint a picture out here or be part of the fabric of the landscape of the community here in Lake Country.
“This is the country part of Lake Country.”
As the word “sustainable” becomes more of a reality in today’s society, Koepke said his goal and other farmers’ goal is to not leave a trace of what their work was.
“We can work with natural resources, whether that be our land or cattle and hopefully they’re in a better shape at the end of the day or the end of the year than when we started,” Koepke said. “And it’s a real treat to do that.”
And while Goetsch said there are no future generations to take over his farm, it doesn’t change his outlook on the land.
“We have to be sustainable, meaning we’re good for the environment, good for ourselves and good for future generations.”