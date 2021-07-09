Dairy Queen makes a comeback in West Bend

WEST BEND — Kevin Scheunemann, owner of Dairy Queen locations in Jackson and Kewaskum, is set to open a new Dairy Queen restaurant in West Bend at 1043 South Main Street on July 15.
Scheunemann is a longtime operator and has been in the soft-serve business for over 30 years. Will Symicek, manager and co-owner, will assist Scheunemann with operations at the West Bend location. Karen Scheunemann, wife of Kevin, will also be involved with running this new location.
Symicek and Scheunemann have a longstanding relationship in business together and also with Dairy Queen. Both had their first job at a Dairy Queen restaurant and have been with the brand ever since.
“I actually got started with the brand at its first West Bend location, when I was hired by the then-owners Jerry and Nancy Mehring at just 16 years old back in 1988,” Scheunemann said. “I’ve been with Will since he was 14 and working his first job at Dairy Queen, so he’s also excited to own part of this business.”
Scheunemann added that his wife’s first job was at a Dairy Queen too and that is also where they first met. Given Scheunemann’s deep roots with the franchise, he said this next step in expanding the business was always on the back of his mind.
Although Scheunemann said that there have been a lot of challenges with opening this new location, there are many exciting things for the West Bend community to look forward to.
This Dairy Queen will be only the sixth location in the nation to have the newest architectural design. Additionally, Scheunemann said Jerry and Nancy Mehring, former owners of the Dairy Queen in West Bend, will be bringing historic Dairy Queen memorabilia to the grand opening on July 15.
“It’s really coming full circle and I could not have done it without my team behind me,” Scheunemann said. “We’re very happy that everything is finally coming into fruition.”
Within two days, Scheunemann said, he was able to hire about 34 staff members and is relieved that staffing shortages have not caused an issue. This location is still accepting applications, but a second round of new hires will not be until August, according to Scheunemann.
“I’m very mindful of the history of West Bend, so I am happy to say that this all came together very quickly,” Scheunemann said.