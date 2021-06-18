Dalla Terra Pasta coming to Hartford Public Market

HARTFORD — Dalla Terra means “from the land” in Italian and that is exactly what this Appleton pasta company strives for with each pasta they handcraft. By keeping ingredients local and fresh, Dalla Terra Pasta plans to bring a taste of Italy to the Hartford Public Market.
“Great pasta begins with great ingredients,” is the simple philosophy of this second generation, family-owned business. Since the beginning of their pasta company, they have used locally sourced ingredients from the local farmers market to stay true to authentic Italian methods of their handmade pasta.
According to the company’s Facebook page, these true Italian methods include making a fresh batch of pasta each week and air drying the pasta for a minimum of 48 hours for maximum retention of flavor and texture. The page also said that whole food purees are incorporated into each small batch to give a unique Dalla Terra Pasta flavor.
Liam and Kithara Connolly, owners of Dalla Terra Pasta, began their artisan pasta journey at local farmers markets and received so much praise they started Dalla Terra Pasta.
“We rented a small kitchen space from another local business (which we quickly outgrew) and selling our pasta at the farmers market,” according to the company’s website.
The pasta company sells at farmers markets, stores, and restaurants from the Fox Valley to Milwaukee.
For more information on Dalla Terra Pasta, visit https://www.dallaterrapasta.com/.
To stay up to date on new vendors coming to the Hartford Public Market, visit www.hartfordpublicmarket.com/.