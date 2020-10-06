OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department has removed data that shows within both counties which businesses and organizations are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak following Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce filing a lawsuit in Waukesha County Circuit Court Thursday.
According to a news release, WMC was made aware that information on more than 1,000 businesses would be released on Friday, Oct. 2 by the Evers administration if they had at least two employees who tested positive for COVID-19 — regardless of where the employees contracted the virus. Additionally, WMC learned that business information could be released even if they had no employees test positive but had two or more contact tracing investigations.
“This type of release has the potential to spread false and misleading information that will damage the brands of Wisconsin employers,” said WMC President & CEO Kurt Bauer in a statement. “Not only could this cause significant financial and reputational harm to businesses, it would reduce the effectiveness of contact tracing, reduce the confidence level workers have in their employers and actually increase the likelihood of spreading the virus.”
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Lloyd V. Carter issued a temporary restraining order on Thursday afternoon barring the release of business names with employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 due to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit asks the court to block Evers and his administration from releasing this information. In part, the filing argues:
■ The records that defendants plan to disclose are protected by patient-confidentiality laws;
■ Even if the information that defendants plan to release were not explicitly protected by the health-privacy statutes, the open-records statute would not authorize disclosure;
■ Disclosure would cause plaintiffs’ members irreparable harm;
■ An injunction is necessary to preserve the status quo and is in the public interest.