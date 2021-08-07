Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.