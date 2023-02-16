FILE - This image taken from video shows Rachel Hollis, left, author of "Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be," and her husband Dave Hollis, during an interview on Aug. 28, 2018, in New York. Dave Hollis, who left his spot as a Disney executive to join this then-wife Rachel in running her lifestyles empire, which include her bestselling book “Girl, Wash Your Face,” has died at his home in Texas on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. He was 47. (AP Photo, File)