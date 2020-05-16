WAUKESHA — The former gas station Dave’s on Silvernail, 1808 Silvernail Road, reopened Tuesday under new ownership.
The business is now owned by Sanjay Vallecha.
Vallecha said the business is still transitioning and he has not yet decided on a name for the new business.
Vallecha said the business will remain a convenience store and there won’t be many changes from what Dave’s Mobil was.
Owned by Dave Schmidt, Dave's on Silvernail closed at the end of April after 49 years. Schmidt blamed the city for hindering access to his store with the installation of a median.