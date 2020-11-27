GERMANTOWN — Twenty-three Wisconsin companies from 18 communities have been named finalists for the 2020 MARKETPLACE Governor’s Awards, which honors outstanding Wisconsin businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans.
More than 81 nominations were received this year recognizing the achievements of Wisconsin businesses of all sizes and industries. Winners will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 8 at the 2020 MARKETPLACE: the Governor’s Conference on Diverse Business Development.
Businesses will be honored in three categories: the Outstanding Large and Small Business Awards, which recognize established businesses that have demonstrated the capacity to grow over the past years and have plans for continued expansion in the future; and the Rising Star Award, which honors businesses established after 2016 that have demonstrated strong growth potential.
Being recognized as a finalist in the Rising Star Award category is De Vor Communications LLC. The company is a full service public involvement and communications firm headed by Cynthia De Vor.
Awards are given to Wisconsin companies that are certified as a minority-owned business enterprise (MBE), woman-owned business enterprises (WBE) or service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVB).