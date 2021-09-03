Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.