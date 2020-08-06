WEST BEND — City Administrator Jay Shambeau confirmed that Dearborn Land Investment pulled out of the purchase agreement for the Mutual Mall property three weeks ago, freeing the property for another purchaser.
UniMatrix Zero, LLC, which is connected to Dairy Queen locations in Jackson and Kewaskum, purchased the 0.88 property located at 1043 South Main St. with the building for $425,000 with an earnest of $50,000, according to the purchase agreement.
Shambeau did not confirm what the new owner intends to use the property for.
The agreement was approved after a 23-minute closed session at the West Bend Common Council Monday night.
The purchase agreement for Dearborn Land Investment, which planned to build a Tires Plus or Bridgestone/ Firestone location on the Mutual Mall site, was postponed earlier this year. The agreement was extended before being dropped weeks ago. Dearborn had planned to purchase the property for $700,000.
Shambeau said that Bridgestone made a corporate decision about three weeks ago to pause development. After the company left the purchase agreement, it freed the property for other offers.
The city purchased the property in the 1990s and has been trying to sell it for several years.
The Mutual Mall hosted dance classes and recreation programs for the city.
A recreation space is being created in the lower level of the West Bend Community Memorial Library. The space will be used by the library and the West Bend Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department for classes and programs.
Construction is scheduled to be completed in January 2021.