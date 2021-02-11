Delafield Brewhaus brew master dies

DELAFIELD — If you appreciate a good local beer, chances are you’ve savored at least one of John Harrison’s many masterpieces.
The well-known brew master who literally helped design the Delafield Brewhaus, where he worked for 22 years, died last month of a massive heart attack. He was 58.
According to an obituary, Harrison contracted COVID-19 last year, suffering from the virus itself and various residual effects for several months after. He died at his home in North Prairie.
The aspiring brew master was working as an assistant brewer at the Wisconsin Brewing Company in 1998 when he was approached to be part of the as-yet unbuilt Delafield Brewhaus.
“He was building his reputation at the Wisconsin Brewing Company and they had a series of terrible floods. Just around the same time some gentlemen were trying to build the Delafield Brewhaus,” Brewhaus general manager Eric Knutson recalled Wednesday. “They had heard of John, actually they tried his beer and fell in love with the Pewaukee Porter, and had an opportunity to speak with him. He came on board shortly after. He was part of the whole process of designing the brewery and the building. He was around to help lay the groundwork.”
With an innate talent for brewing and advanced palate, Harrison quickly began making a name for himself in Wisconsin’s growing brewing scene. Over the course of his career he earned more than a dozen medals for his entries in various brewing contests.
“He always wanted to try something new,” Knutson said of Harrison’s approach to his craft. “Fruit beers weren’t very popular before we started brewing them, but he wasn’t afraid to try new things. I think one of the first ones we launched was the strawberry ale, and it got such a wonderful reception that he continued that. He even designed an Apple Ale, for the Retzer Apple Harvest Fest, and it went on to be one of our top-selling beers.”
“He was the epitome of a brew master. He had an Austrian hat that he wore with some of his medals attached to it, and when you added the suspenders you couldn’t imagine a more picture-perfect brew master,” Knutson added.
But Harrison wasn’t just a great beer maker. He was a fun person to be around, and someone who was part of the very fabric of the restaurant and brewery he served.
“He was very creative. He had a big heart, a wonderful smile and a zest for life. He was truly family,” Knutson said. “Part of us is gone. It is going to be a while before things heal.”
Harrison’s family plans to hold a “Celebration of Life” event once COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, the obituary states, but a date has not yet been set.