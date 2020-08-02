DELAFIELD — Recent months have proven especially challenging for area small businesses, but Delafield business owners and the Delafield Chamber of Commerce have rallied together to support each other. Megan Braatz, executive director of the Delafield Chamber of Commerce, shared how Delafield businesses are staying strong.
THE FREEMAN: How are businesses doing in Delafield? What are they doing to recover from the pandemic?
MEGAN BRAATZ: Delafield is doing great and thriving as we always do. Like many communities we were impacted by COVID-19 but a lot of our businesses shifted business models as needed and had great success.
Delafield business owners shifted with focusing on online and social media presence. Restaurants went to curbside and carry out like most other restaurants did. Delafield member businesses all did a great job shifting and following recommendations of the CDC and county guidelines.
FREEMAN: How important is shopping local? What does shop local look right now in Delafield with some residents having concerns about going out and some businesses maintaining health precautions?
BRAATZ: Shopping Local is always important, during a pandemic or not. Supporting our local business members is key to the continued growth of Delafield. Shopping and dining local can look different in each business member’s business. The Delafield Chamber of Commerce supports each of our business owners and the protocol they are choosing as owners to follow based on their level of comfort. So shopping and dining may look different in different businesses here in Delafield.
FREEMAN: What are some events coming up in Delafield?
BRAATZ: Fall Art Walk-Sept. 11th; Halloween in Delafield - Oct. 24th; Ladies Night Out Series - second Thursday of October, November and December; Breakfast with Reindeer - Dec. 5th.