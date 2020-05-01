DELAFIELD — After more than two years of debate, a city code change, and more than a few design tweaks, plans for two four-story, mixed-use commercial buildings at the corner of Genesee and Main streets have been approved by the Delafield Plan Commission.
Commissioners granted the approval on Wednesday, unanimously signing off on designs for a 35,757-square-foot building situated directly at the northwest corner of Genesee and Main streets, and an adjacent 50,024-square-foot structure at the northeast corner of Main and Dopkins streets.
Each building will have retail space on the ground floor, with office space above. The buildings will be serviced with both below grade and surface parking. All told, the development will have 125 on-site parking spots.
Hendricks Commercial Properties first introduced plans to redevelop the site in late 2017.
Its first plan, which called for a five-story, 107,000-square-foot building with 42 condos, was ultimately withdrawn by the developer after the Plan Commission members voiced concerns about the size, height and design of the building.
Hendricks returned with a different plan to build two, four-story buildings, but ended up withdrawing that plan in May 2018 after commissioners again objected to the height of the structures.
At that time, the proposal would have required the Common Council to grant exemptions to the city code regarding the height of buildings, the number of stories, and how far the buildings would be set back from city sidewalks.
The debate eventually led to the Common Council voting last November to approve changes to the city code, allowing taller buildings with more floors along Genesee Street in the downtown business district.
That change paved the way for the project’s most current plans to be approved.
Now that the project has received Plan Commission approval, all the developer must do is resolve some requests from the Public Works Department and hammer out a developer’s agreement with the city, Mayor Kent Attwell said Thursday.
“It should be very simple,” he said.
Hartland Sportsmen’s Club
In other business, the commission recommended giving the Hartland Sportsmen’s Club 60 more days to satisfy the requirements of its conditional use permit, as long as they can provide an update to the Common Council next week, showing aldermen what changes they have made as of April 30.
The Common Council, which meets on Monday, May 4, will decide at that time whether to grant the extension or not, Atwell said.