DELAFIELD — The Common Council has chosen a new formula for assessing property owners at Nagawaukee Center for the cost of the new Golf Road roundabout, but at least one of the affected business owners is still shaking her head about the process.
Selected at Monday’s meeting, the new method assesses property owners based on a 50/50 split between the number of trips a business generates and its parking space requirements.
On March 16, aldermen unanimously ordered consultants to come up with an alternative formula for how businesses in the Nagawaukee Center would share the cost of a roundabout at the intersection of Golf Road and Golf Court. The request came after they balked at a formula where assessments were based solely on estimated traffic volumes.
Half of the $1.3 million roundabout is being paid for by the developers of the Chick-fil-A that recently opened at the end of the Golf Court cul-desac directly west of the Holiday Inn Express, but the city is assessing the other businesses in the center for the remaining $650,000.
Aldermen were given four options to consider for assessing property owners on Monday: a 50/50 split based on each property’s assessed value and number of trips it generates; the 50/50 split based on the number of trips a business generates and the parking spaces it requires; a 75/25 split based on the number of trips a business generates and the parking spaces it requires; and an updated version of the original methodology based solely on the estimated traffic volumes generated by each business.
Disappointed
While Albrecht’s Sentry Delafield Market will be assessed less under the formula selected this week, Kerry Jeanpierre, vice president and co-owner of the grocery store, said Tuesday that she remains disappointed by the process.
Under the previous model the store would have been charged $160,00 for its share of the roundabout cost, but under the new method it will still be paying for more than 17 percent of the cost of the project — roughly $114,754.
Pointing to errors in the first model consultants presented, Jeanpierre said she remains skeptical that the new assessments are truly accurate.
“(They are) getting closer to our fair share, but since they considered traffic and parking, the numbers are still not accurate in our opinion. We provided exact customer counts, yet they still computed it 30 percent higher than actual,” she said. “We are a family owned business with one location, and this assessment will have a negative impact on our bottom line. We do our best to protect our employees and customers, but this makes it challenging to absorb this amount.”
Biggest assessments
Only two properties in the development will be assessed more than Albrecht’s under the new formula: The retail strip at 2900 Golf Road that houses a Starbucks, FedEx, Supercuts, and Bentley’s Pet Stuff; and the Kohl’s and attached shopping strip located directly to the east of the grocery store at 3105 Golf Road.
The retail strip at 2900 Golf Road is being assessed just under $156,267, which is about 24 percent remaining cost of the roundabout; while the Kohl’s and its adjacent retail strip is being assessed roughly $154,447.