DELAFIELD — Delafield Mayor Kent Attwell and the Delafield Chamber of Commerce released a joint statement Tuesday encouraging businesses to consider utilizing the recently published Back to Business Plan created by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.
“Our small businesses are struggling and going to go out of business if we can’t figure out a plan to help them reopen and the plan the governor has is falling way short, it’s unacceptable,” Attwell said.
The press release released Tuesday incorrectly encourages the public to utilize an online tool that would provide guidance to businesses to safely reopen; however, the tool is not yet provided to the public.
The tool, as envisioned by the WMC, would be made available on the Department of Health Service’s website if the Back to Business Plan was approved by Gov. Tony Evers.
Scott Manley, executive vice president of Government Relations for the WMC, said the Back to Business Plan will have a hearing at the Wisconsin state Assembly today.
Manley hopes this will be the first step to passing the plan in the state Legislature and hopefully later signed into law by Evers.
Manley said he believes the plan is better than Evers’ Safer at Home order.
“It recognizes that different parts of Wisconsin are having very different experiences with this virus from an infection and transmission standpoint,” he said. “Our plan recognizes those differences and assigns a risk score to businesses based on what’s happening in their community, what the infection rates are in their community, what COVID-19 hospitalization looks like in their community, as well as the type of business they are, because every business is different and different businesses present different risk profiles in terms of the potential spread of a virus.”
The plan takes these factors into account and through the online tool, would assign a low, medium or high risk score for businesses and provide guidelines businesses can follow in order to reopen and mitigate the risk of exposure.
Businesses would be advised to share their risk scores with the public through signage so customers are aware of the risks associated with the business.
Attwell’s support of plan
Attwell said he is in support of the Back to Business Plan as well as the online tool under the plan if it were to pass.
He said he felt the plan was well-written and gave a safer and better direction than the Safer at Home order.