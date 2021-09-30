DELAFIELD — How do you grow as a community, yet maintain your signature quaint charm?
This is a question that has been front-of-mind for Delafield officials in the past six months amid a deep dive into land-use plans for the decades ahead. The big-picture review process recently came to a close.
While market forces driven by private companies ultimately will determine whether new housing, retail, office space and other developments take root in Delafield in the future, city officials can help shepherd the process by setting specific zoning designations.
Since March, City Planner Amy Barrows has been working with a focus group comprised of elected officials, residents, business owners and developers on an economic development and land-use project.
Results of the groups’ findings and recommendations were shared at a meeting Tuesday.
“This is a starting point,” Barrows said at a jointly convened meeting of the Common Council and Plan Commission. “It’s important to get a sense of what you do and don’t like.”
No firm decisions came out of Tuesday’s big-picture meeting, but Mayor Kent Attwell said deeper dives into different corners of the city will occur in the months ahead.
“This starts the process,” Attwell said of the 109-page report that city officials have released. “We’ll keep it going.”
Participants involved in the six-month review process identified eight specific areas that could be ripe for redevelopment in the near or distant future. In some instances, Barrows said she has received inquiries from interested developers.
“It’s important, as the city, to identify what you want to see for future growth on different properties,” Barrows said.
One of the higher-profile properties that went under the microscope is the St. John’s Military Academy site, 1101 N. Genesee St.
The goal is to keep the school intact as long as possible, Barrows said.
But portions of the property could be allocated for other uses. One recommendation that was borne out of the focus group meetings was the creation of a conservation subdivision west of Kemper Road. As proposed, the housing development would include a vegetation- heavy buffer.
One of the areas further along in the potential review process is an approximately 26-acre parcel at the southeast corner of Highway C and the Interstate 94 interchange.
The land, owned by Rock River Property Holdings LLC, currently is zoned for office and commercial research purposes. The focus group, however, recommended opening the door to other uses, including a memory care or assisted living facility.
The city’s tentative timeline calls for intensive reviews between the Common Council and Plan Commission on each of the eight areas identified for future development.
The review process will kick off in November with two of the eight areas. The St. John’s site, the last of the group, is slated to wrap by June.
Full details of the city’s long-range planning process are available on a dedicated website: www.delafieldgrowth.com.