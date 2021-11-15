Delafield’s Seven Seas may reopen under new operator as a restaurant

DELAFIELD - The former Seven Seas property may not see an operational change after all as Saz’s Hospitality Group is proposing a new restaurant, private event space and private club at Wednesday’s Plan Commission meeting.
The proposal is the latest news on the property after Castle Senior Living decided to sue the city of Delafield after it denied its proposal to build a community-based residential facility at the property, 1807 Nagawicka Road, in June.
The suit, filed in September in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee, seeks an unspecified sum in damages, as well as punitive and exemplary damages. It alleges that the city’s refusal to grant a conditional use permit for the proposed project violated the U.S. Fair Housing Act and Americans with Disabilities Act in that the city discriminated “in the sale or rental or otherwise making unavailable or denying a dwelling because of disability in violation of the FHA,” the suit said.
The property is currently zoned residential but Seven Seas operated as the iconic Lake Country business under a conditional use permit issued in 1977.
According to city documents, the Seven Seas last operated on Oct. 31 for a four-hour event in which approximately 80 people attended. As such the new operator has until October 2022 to be fully operational without the conditional use permit expiring.
City documents state Saz’s intends to use the establishment as a restaurant, private event space and private members club.
According to the proposal, Saz’s wants to “pay homage, where feasible, to elements of the original Dutch Colonial architecture” as it pertains to its facade and interior spaces.
Saz’s plans includes the following, according to documents:
* Fireplaces to accommodate a supper club feel to craft a menu of steaks, ribs and a Friday fish fry
* The bar inside, Jack’s, will feature craft cocktails and “comfortable seating” along with billiards
* An upstairs ballroom available year-round for private events overlooking Lake Nagawicka
* A private social club with an “elevated dining experience” and a private bar
Representatives from Saz’s Hospitality Group did not immediately return calls for comment on the proposal. Kris Kiefer, owner of Castle Senior Living, also did not immediately return calls for comment on how it would impact his federal lawsuit against the city.
The Plan Commission meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at City Hall, 500 Genesee St., in the council chambers.
The full packet can be found on the city’s website, cityofdelafield.com/AgendaCenter.