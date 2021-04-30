DELAFIELD — As floating islands of trash become more common across Earth’s many oceans, Albrecht’s Delafield Sentry is trying to reduce its environmental impact by offering new bags made out of plastic recycled from these trash islands.
The new, more environmentally friendly bags are provided by a company based in California called Crown Poly. The company employs families in countries like Haiti to collect plastic waste from ocean shores, then it recycles that plastic into the new bags, which are also recyclable. Those bags are being used at supermarkets across the country, including at Albrecht’s Sentry.
Jordan Jeanpierre, who works in marketing at Albrecht’s Delafield Sentry, said that using the new bags are just one of the ways that the grocery store is trying to be more environmentally friendly, and that it’s happy that it doesn’t have to rely on traditional plastic bags anymore.
“Normal plastic bags are a huge waste,” Jeanpierre said.
He also said that the new bags work just as well as traditional, non-recyclable bags, which is important because of the number of bags that the store goes through on a daily basis.
“We’ve loaded them up just as much as normal bags and they’ve held up just as well,” he said.
Because of this, he said that the store is going to continue offering the bags at all of its grocery checkout counters, and that it’s excited to pursue more environmentally conscious projects in the future.