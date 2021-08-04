Delta variant forces cancellation of New York auto show

FILE - In this April 17, 2019 file photo, Jaguar Design Director Ian Callum raises the World Car of the Year trophy that was awarded to the Jaguar I-Pace, right, at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, in New York. The New York International Auto Show has become a casualty of the fast-spreading coronavirus delta variant. Show organizers said Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, that they’ve decided to cancel it this year, a little over two weeks before the scheduled start.