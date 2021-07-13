MADISON — With Americans celebrating both Independence Day and the ability to return to many pre-COVID-19 activities, the demand for gasoline has reached a new record, according to the BBB on Monday.
That record is according to data collected by the Energy Information Administration. Last week, the demand for gasoline was 10 million b/d, a nearly 1 million b/d jump in demand. As a result, the demand drove down gasoline supplies by 6.1 million bbl to 235,000 million bbl and consequently pushed the national average pump price up to $3.14, according to AAA.
The price of crude oil, which fluctuated last week following OPEC’s failure to reach an agreement on production increases, continues to be a dominant factor in determining how high prices will go this summer, the AAA reported.
“Peak summer driving season is in full-swing as Americans hit the road to explore and gas prices are not backing down,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Motorists are paying, on average, nearly a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up and close to 40 cents more than in 2019.”
On the week, about 25 state averages increased by at least two cents with a few seeing a jump of nine cents or more. State averages range from as low as $2.76 in Mississippi to as expensive as $4.31 in California.
On Monday in Wisconsin, the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.966, compared to $2.972 one week ago and $2.133 one year ago.
In Milwaukee on Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.97 and was $3.00 one month ago and $2.13 one year ago.