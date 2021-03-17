Demo of former Hartford Clark Station starts

HARTFORD — The demolition of the city’s former Clark Station site at 1502 E. Sumner St. started this week, marking the beginning of Starbucks moving into the city.
Earlier this year, City Administrator Steve Volkert said there had been discussions with a developer of possibly having Starbucks located in a new building. Volkert confirmed Tuesday that the Starbucks is coming to the city and staff anticipates that it will be up and running by this fall.
In June the city’s Plan Commission approved a plan submitted by a local developer to tear down the former Clark Station site and other buildings on the property and build the new two-tenant retail center with a drive-thru at the same location.
