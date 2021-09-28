GRAFTON — Demolition of the old Shopko site officially starts today, according to a message sent to Grafton Chamber of Commerce members.
The village’s Plan Commission met in August and approved a site plan for the Blain’s Farm and Fleet coming to 1771 Wisconsin Ave. The existing Shopko building will be renovated and used for the new store, but there are several additions and adjustments planned.
“(On) Tuesday, September 28th, Chamber Member Blain’s Farm and Fleet will begin the demolition of the interior of the old Shopko store here in Grafton,” reads an update from the Grafton Chamber. “As a benefit to the community, and the environment, they will be placing unneeded fixtures out front of the store starting at 1 p.m.”
“From 1 p.m. to 2 pm on Tuesday, we ask that local businesses and non-profits get first choice on fixtures, as an added benefit to the community.”
After 2 p.m., all fixtures will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
“At the end of Wednesday, our crew will complete the fixture removal. Feel free to check back throughout the day to find new treasures,” reads the update.