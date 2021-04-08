Demo work begins at former Baehmann’s Golf Center site

CEDARBURG — Work on the demolition of Baehmann’s Golf Center in Cedarburg began recently as the driving range, mini golf and par 3 golf course have already been demolished to make way for the development of the property.
Baehmann’s Golf Center announced last summer that it would be their final season. After a nearly 15-year journey by founder Bud Baehmann to bring the necessary infrastructure to their land, the family signed a contract with Neumann Companies to transition their 56-acre parcel to a residential neighborhood.
In 2006, the Baehmanns joined with multiple properties on the north side of Cedarburg to be annexed into the city to bring sewer access to their site via the adjacent Kohlwey farm the city had purchased years earlier for a business park. After the previous economic downturn those plans didn’t materialize, but it was recently announced that Wilo USA of Cedarburg will be staying in the city to build their American headquarters and serve as the anchor tenant and spur the creation of the business park.