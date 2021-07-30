Demolition and utility work underway on former West Bend Brewery

WEST BEND — Demolition and utility work began on Wednesday at the former West Bend Brewery and car wash site at the intersection of Washington (Highway 33) and Main streets.
The Plan Commission approved a site plan in April for developing the former brewery into a mixed-use complex with 177 residential units and commercial space.
“The small car wash that used to be there has been removed and now the old brewery building is completely gone,” City of West Bend Administrator Jay Shambeau said.
The site will have eight walk-up units, giving residents access to the Riverwalk that will be developed in the future. Residents will also have balconies or terraces to allow immediate access to the outdoors. The first building will have a green roof above the parking deck for additional outdoor space.
This transformational project is an estimated $35 million in development, according to the City of West Bend’s concept plans.
To follow future updates on this project, visit the City of West Bend’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityofWestBend.