HARTFORD — Festival Foods began demolition at Hartford Plaza this week as part of the Hartford Plaza Redevelopment Concept.
The city has been working on a redevelopment concept that includes building a subdivision and phasing potential, residential space, commercial buildings, and outlots. This renovated Hartford Plaza site will be located at 1201 through 1275 Bell Ave., which is also where the much-anticipated, 70,213-square-foot Festival Foods store will be built.
Senior Director of Community Involvement Brian Stenzel said construction for this new Festival Foods store will begin this fall and is expected to be completed by the spring of 2022.
The Plan Commission on June 14 approved Festival Foods tearing down the Kmart building. City Planner Justin Drew said there will also be demolition of a retail space west of there by Festival Foods as it plans to build anew.
For more information on the redevelopment vision of the Hartford Plaza by the city of Hartford, visit https://www.ci.hartford.wi.us.