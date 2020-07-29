Demolition of former Fleet Farm to begin this week

WEST BEND — Demolition of the former Fleet Farm and Tri-Par gas station at 1613 and 1637 West Washington St. begins this week as the city anticipates construction of West Bend’s fourth Kwik Trip gas station.
The entire site, which measures 7.19 acres, is zoned as a B-1 community business district, allowing the future tenant to construct a building for commercial use. The former Fleet Farm building was grandfathered into approval, but city staff expected the building to be torn down to make space for a different building. The Boerke Company sold the three-acre site for more than $3 million to Kwik Trip, Inc.
The new Fleet Farm location at 3815 West Washington St. opened on Nov. 22, 2019. At 90,000 square feet, the building is more than three times larger than the former location and includes a 7,000-square-foot convenience store. It added an estimated 150 jobs.
The former Fleet Farm location closed on Nov. 18, 2019.
In early March, the Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit and site map for Kwik Trip to construct a new gas station, which is estimated to bring 20 to 25 new jobs to the community.
Construction of Kwik Trip is estimated to begin in 2021.
The entire site measures 7.19 acres divided into two parcels. Kwik Trip is utilizing Lot 2 measuring 3.19 acres to construct a 9,000-square-foot building with an attached 2,100-square-foot car wash.
The building will have Kwik Trip’s signature red brick exterior with earth-toned accents and a green metal seam roof.
There will be 20 fueling stations on 10 pump islands covered by a 40-foot-by-120foot off-white steel canopy with red accent bands.
An additional 53 feet of standard parking spots will be installed.
Three oversized driveways will be located on West Washington Street and South 18th Avenue.
There are no plans for future development of Lot 1, which measures 4 acres, at this time. The lot stands on the corner of West Washington Avenue and 18th Avenue.
Robinson Brothers Environmental, a Waunakee-based company specializing in environmental and demolition services, is demolishing the Fleet Farm building.