THIENSVILLE — After suffering a devastating fire at the end of last year, the historic building that was home to the cheel will officially come down beginning tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m., beginning with the steeple.
“This will be a sad day for our village, but we look forward to the next phase in our lives and cannot wait to share with you the plans for the rebuild,” reads a post from the cheel’s Facebook page.
In November, the building was deemed a total loss after a fire tore through it.
“It’s significant, certainly in the attic, which sustained the majority of the fire damage,” said Thiensville Fire Chief Brian Reiels. “The question is the water damage that happened below, because there was a lot of water that had to be applied to the fire.”
There was one person in the building at the time, but he got out safely, the cheel owner Jesse Daily said. He said three residents total lived in two apartments above the restaurant.
Reiels said firefighters initially worked in the attic space to try and extinguish the flames, but it simply became too dangerous for them to be up there.
The age of the building complicated matters. Built in 1895, it contained a “balloon frame” in which studs around 20 feet high were used. Today’s construction uses fire stops for every 8 or 10 feet of studs, Reiels said.
“So there were no fire stops between the lower level and the upper level, so it was very, very easy for fire to spread,” he said.