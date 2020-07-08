Demolition of unsafe building approved

WEST BEND — The West Bend Common Council approved an award of contract to The MRD Group for the demolition of a building located at 2100 Northwestern Avenue for $330,000. The total cost of the project is $391,510.50.
The city had previously addressed several safety issues created by the unsatisfactory condition of the building in 2000 and deemed it unsafe for human habitation or use, a hazard to safety, causes blight and a nuisance on Dec. 17, 2014.
On Sept. 15, 2015, the city issued a raze order. Washington County Circuit Court deemed the order valid and enforceable on July 24, 2019, which allows the city to raze the property.
The Public Works Committee voted to approve the award of contract after a presentation by Civil Engineer Emily Roen on Monday.
The property is under private ownership, so the city is only responsible for demolishing the building.
“The project now consists of the demolition of the existing building down the concrete slab, and we’re going to leave the concrete slab in place. We’re not planning for any demo work below grade or for any environmental remediation other than what’s needed to take down the superstructure itself,” said Roen.
The MRD Group, based in West Milwaukee, had the lowest of eight bids at $299,900. After reviewing qualifications and work done in other municipalities, city staff recommended The MRD Group for the project.
Staff also recommended a $30,100 contingency fund, which makes up 10.04 percent of the total bid. The city typically allocates
a 5 percent contingency fund, but staff recommended a higher bid due to the possibility of finding additional issues during the demolition.
For the project, another $28,810.50 was awarded to Kunkel Engineering Group, $26,500 to TetraTech and $6,200 to Environmental Disposal. The Finance Committee approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of funds for the demolition.
A pre-construction meeting is scheduled for July 22 with July 27 as the anticipated start date. The project is expected to be completed Dec. 4.
During the meeting, the Common Council also approved a scrap dealer’s license for Quincy Recycle Paper Inc., 2230 Stonebridge Road, for paper and plastic materials. There were no comments from residents during the public hearing. The council heard reports from the Library Board, Park and Recreation Commission, Deer Management Committee and the Historic Barton Business Association.