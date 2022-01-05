Demolition on old Hartford Ponderosa site underway

HARTFORD — The vacant Ponderosa restaurant in Hartford is coming down, as the building is being demolished to make room for a new Culver’s.
The Ponderosa site is located at 1285 E. Sumner Street. It was selected by the Hartford Culver’s as a new location, in the wake of the previous Culver’s being destroyed by a fire this past fall.
The city of Hartford posted to Facebook last week that demolition had begun at the site; a site plan to construct the new Culver’s there was approved by the Hartford Plan Commission in early November, along with a zoning variance required for the plan to move forward.
Hartford City Planner Justin Drew said that removal of the building is expected to be complete soon, after which Culver’s information submitted to the city indicated they will begin construction of the new restaurant quickly.
The former Culver’s location at 1570 E. Sumner St. was largely destroyed in a major fire on the morning of Sept. 11. Investigation of the fire by Hartford Fire and Rescue, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Hartford Police Department concluded in November that the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen of the restaurant, likely from combustion of cooking oil.
“At this time, investigators feel the most probable cause of the fire is spontaneous combustion of the cooking oil,” according to a Hartford Fire and Rescue press release in November. “Cooking oil is known to spontaneously combust if not handled properly and has led to many fires in the past.”
The site plan for the new Culver’s, as submitted to the city by the business, showed a 4,648-square-foot building to be constructed for Culver’s. The building will include a two-lane drive-thru, as well as a 1,123-square-foot patio space planned for outside of the building.
The site will also include 38 parking spaces. The main entrance to the site is planned for Novak Street, leading into the drive-thru lanes.