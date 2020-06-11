MILWAUKEE — Dental Associates announced Wednesday plans to reopen all 14 of its clinics throughout Wisconsin, including one in Waukesha.
The business was formerly providing limited care, including emergency and essential dental care to patients. More routine care began to be offered in early June, including cleanings and elective care such as fillings and other procedures.
The dental group practice is providing services to both existing and new patients and, in some cases, is offering video visits as an alternative to in-person appointments.
New safety protocols include screening, mandatory masks, PPE, social distancing, cleaning and reduced traffic. The business will also be using new products to limit aerosols in the air during procedures and protect patients and staff.
Dental Associates has a four-person Quality Assurance Department with a compliance specialist who is leading the company’s new protocols and conducting employee training on those protocols.