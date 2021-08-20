WASHINGTON — Workers who were displaced by the pandemic may be able to get assistance from the U.S. Department of Labor after it announced Thursday it has increased funding grants by $90 million.
The grants are to “provide re-employment opportunities for displaced workers, historically marginalized communities or groups and those unemployed for an extended period or who have exhausted unemployment insurance or other pandemic unemployment insurance programs.”
“By doubling down on these critical investments, the Department of Labor reinforces its commitment to invest in strategies to help American workers get the services and training they need to secure quality jobs as our economy recovers,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of Labor for Employment and Training Suzi LeVine. “These grants focus on local innovation and put resources in our communities to ensure the workers most impacted by the pandemic get reemployment support to ensure an equitable recovery.”
Thursday’s announcement from the Department of Labor more than doubles the initial $43 million in funding for Comprehensive and Accessible Reemployment through Equitable Employment Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grants announced in June. It will be administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration.
Those seeking CAREER National Dislocated Worker Grants may apply through Aug. 31. Applicants may choose one of two types of required grant activities:
■ Delivering comprehensive workforce services, including career, training and supportive services to help participants gain employment.
■ Purchasing, building or expanding virtual technology platforms, software systems or services for job search, career guidance, training or other allowable activities.