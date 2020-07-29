MINNEAPOLIS — 3M reported double-digit declines in second quarter sales and profits, falling short of Wall Street forecasts, as coronavirus-induced economic distress continued to dog the giant manufacturer.
Still, Minnesota-based 3M on Tuesday posted a nice hike in sales for personal protective equipment — a small silver lining from the coronavirus outbreak — while the company’s overall revenue trends have been improving so far in the third quarter.
July sales are up in the low single digits over the same time last year, and the improvements seen were “broad-based,” the company said.
Investors reacted to 3M’s results Tuesday morning by pushing its stock down nearly 5%.
3M posted second quarter adjusted earnings of $1 billion, or $1.78 per share, down 16% from the same time last year.
3M’s second quarter sales tallied $7.2 billion, down 12 % year-over-year.