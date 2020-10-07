GERMANTOWN — The village is preparing for a new development off Holy Hill Road, evaluating whether it would be feasible for the village to assist the developer with infrastructure costs.
The Village Board met Monday and approved a contract with Ehlers financial advisory firm to analyze the potential development, looking at ways the village could support it. Village Administrator Steven Kreklow told the board he and staff had been in contact with Capstone Quadrangle, a commercial developer based in Waukesha, for several months about their hopes to develop an industrial site on the south side of Holy Hill Road, across from the Briggs & Stratton facility west of Goldendale Road.
“They’re working to identify specific users and a layout for the development,” Kreklow said.
“They do not believe the development can go forward without assistance ... . At this point, I think it would benefit the village to bring our financial consultant Ehlers on board,” he said.
Kreklow said Capstone Quadrangle is looking at three industrial buildings, for more than 700,000 square feet of space. In response to board members’ questions, he said the number of jobs the development might generate could vary widely depending on what sort of businesses ended up in the spaces; job production could range from two or three dozen jobs as at the Briggs & Stratton facility, to 150 jobs similar to the Dielectric facility, also in that area.
The contract with Ehlers was not-to-exceed $15,500, with that cost divided between three phases. The first phase, for $6,000, is for a feasibility study “to determine whether the project is a statutorily and economically feasible option to achieve the client’s (Germantown’s) objectives,” according to the contract. Kreklow said if village officials decided not to pursue the project after the first phase of analysis, they could end the contract at that time without the cost of later phases in the Ehlers contract.
Kreklow said the study would give the Village Board an idea of the options for how the village could assist the proposed development, whether by creating a tax incremental financing district, amending a TIF already existing or by other means. TIF districts are areas in which money normally collected in taxes from properties are reinvested in the district, funding infrastructure such as roads and water and sewer, rather than being collected into the municipality’s general tax revenue.
With the study, Kreklow said they would have estimates on the cost of assisting the development with infrastructure and the benefits for Germantown in doing so. He noted the development would create more tax base for the village, which could be used to fund other items in the future or pay down an existing TIF’s costs faster.
Two trustees oppose feasibility study
The Village Board approved the contract for Ehlers to perform the feasibility study, with trustees Daniel Wing and Art Zabel dissenting.
“I’ll be surprised if there are alternatives to TIF (suggested),” Wing said of the study.
“This study will be used to promote bringing water and sewer to Richfield, that’s almost guaranteed,” Wing added.
Village President Dean Wolter said that was a prediction, but the item at hand was to evaluate if the village should give financial support to the development proposed by Capstone Quadrangle. For $6,000, he said, it was worth it to get a professional analysis on how the village could assist and benefit from the development.
“I’m not locked in one way or another, because I don’t have enough information,” Wolter said.
Zabel, in his opposition to the measure, said TIF districting should only be used if it is necessary for the development to occur. According to the discussion, some of the development already in that area on Holy Hill Road had village assistance, and some of it did not.
“We’ve had other developers in that area that paid their own dollar to bring in water and sewer. Would this land develop without it (village support)? Personally, I think it would,” Zabel said.
Once the feasibility report is completed, Kreklow said it would come back to the Village Board for discussion, at which time the board could decide whether to pursue any way to support the development financially.