Developer behind Mequon Public Market eyeing agriculture neighborhood in Port Washington

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The woman behind the Mequon Public Market and other successful developments is now working on two new projects in Port Washington, including an agriculture neighborhood.
Cindy Shaffer, who is also the founder of Shaffer Development in Mequon, plans to create an agricultural neighborhood dubbed “The Farm” for the parcels at 2326-2332 Sunset Road in Port Washington. The Farm will be one of the first agricultural neighborhoods in southeastern Wisconsin, and will include seven to nine private entrances, 22 unit-stacked ranch buildings with attached garages, according to a press release from Shaffer Development.
There will be pollinator gardens, beehives, chicken coops, an edible landscape, a community club house with hydroponic gardens and a commercial kitchen with a large dining room to host farm to table dinners, and a community playground which will be open to the adjacent neighborhoods and public. The project and playground will be green built.
In addition to planning The Farm, Shaffer saw another potential opportunity for downtown Port Washington.
“As I walked out of City Hall and around the block, the large municipal parking lot seemed like a lost opportunity in the center of downtown,” Shaffer said. “I later came to learn this was once a neighborhood of single-family homes. I looked up at the beautiful county courthouse and noted it had a similar style to Trinity Church in Copley Square, which became my inspiration.”
Her goal is to create a community square edged by residential workforce apartments. The project is still under development and Shaffer has been meeting with current stakeholders to get input and direction, the press release noted. She already has commitments from several of the existing landowners and is in discussion with the city and the county.
“What I have heard from people in the community, like many others in Ozaukee County, is the struggle to find employees to work in their businesses,” Shaffer said. “In addition, I have heard the current new housing stock caters to higher end mostly seasonal residents and there is a need to activate downtown in the winter.”
Although the total number of units will depend on the market mix, according to Shaffer, the plan calls for roughly 80 affordable units per building. The open square would serve as a community square that could include ice skating, lawn bowling, sculptures, markets and music, while the northern section of the square would have additional housing.
The potential relocation of City Hall could also open retail space on Grand Avenue.
“Ultimately, this has to be valuable to the community from both a financial and social impact,” Shaffer added.
While planning to keep as many existing businesses along Grand Avenue, Shaffer currently has 116 Grand Avenue under contract and has notified the tenants regarding the project. She has a commitment from Family Promise that they would be staying in a new business condo at their current site, the press release said.
Shaffer is also addressing residents’ main concerns involving building height and parking, and that they are arranging to exceed the current parking on the site with structured parking and at the suggestion from residents, have a valet service which would provide transportation to downtown. This could be accomplished through a trolley electric vehicle, and horse and carriage, she said. The Farm project will go before the Port Washington Planning Commission Oct. 20 and the community square/residential development is set to go before the Common Council Oct. 18, both for a pre-concept plan review.