TOWN OF JEFFERSON — The developer of a controversial wind farm in Green County has scrapped plans for the project.
EDF Renewables had planned to build 24 turbines in the Town of Jefferson near the Illinois border. The wind farm would have been the sixthlargest in the state, with a capacity of 65 megawatts.
Participating landowners have received letters notifying them that EDF Renewables was terminating its lease agreements. The developer did not say why.
The project was expected to generate about $250,000 a year in tax revenue for the town and county in addition to some $300,000 a year in rent for participating landowners.
Some residents feared it would affect property values and health.